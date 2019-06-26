Virat Kohli likely to break Sachin Tendulkar’s world record in World Cup 2019 match vs West Indies

India captain Virat Kohli is unarguably the best One-Day International batsman in the business and few can argue against it. Kohli is on his way to break most of Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI records as well.

When India take the field against West Indies in Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter, the India captain will have a great opportunity to break Tendulkar and Brian Lara’s world record of being fastest to 20,000 runs in international cricket.

The two cricketing legends breached the 20,000 runs mark in 453 innings each while Kohli is just 37 runs short of the mark, having played only 416 innings. He currently has a total of 19,963 runs in international cricket across all formats.

As far as India in the ongoing World Cup are concerned, they have been unbeaten so far and look all set to make it to the semifinals of the tournament. Kohli, on a personal level, has scored a total of 244 runs with the help of three half-centuries.