World Cup 2019: England dethroned as top-ranked ODI side after back to back losses

Hosts England were widely believed to be the big favourites of lifting the Cricket World Cup 2019 trophy. However, they have been dismal in their last couple of matches and could well be knocked out of the round robin stage.

After starting their tournament on a high, England were knocked back by Pakistan before they returned to winning ways. However, they have gone down to Sri Lanka and Australia in respective matches now and are in danger of losing out on the race to semifinals.

Moreover, in the latest ODI rankings, which was released earlier today, they have been dethroned as the top-ranked One-Day International side. This is the first time since May 2018 that they are not sitting on top of the men’s ODI rankings.

India have overtaken them to the top spot with a rating of 123 after going unbeaten in their first five matches of the tournament. England follow them with a rating of 122, New Zealand are third with 116, Australia fourth with 112 and South Africa complete the top 5 with a rating of 109.

Pakistan (94), Bangladesh (92), Sri Lanka (78), West Indies (78) and Afghanistan (60) complete the rankings.