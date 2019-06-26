England have it all to do now if they are to keep Cricket World Cup dream alive

FOX Sports Asia presenter and former first-class cricketer Jason de la Peña believes England face an uphill task if they are to stay alive in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

England have never won the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup and – after Tuesday’s performance against the oldest of enemies Australia – it doesn’t look as though the pre-tournament favourites will win this edition of cricket’s showpiece event.

Winning the toss and fielding first on a Lord’s track perfect for bowling quick or seam on, England didn’t bowl full enough and didn’t use the conditions as they should have. Australia got to 123 without loss which was criminal on that wicket!

Australia reach World Cup semi-finals with 64-run victory over England

Better bowling from 35 overs in restricted the Aussies to 285 for seven which was a fantastic albeit belated effort from Eoin Morgan and company.

Batting wise and despite Ben Stokes’ heroics, the Three Lions were never really at the races. Australia rang the changes in the bowling department with Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff coming in and the latter started things off with a beauty to James Vince that would’ve accounted for much better batsmen than the Hampshire man.

That set the tone and Mitchell Starc struck early – twice – to leave England teetering on 26 for three. Stokes and Jos Buttler briefly threatened but ultimately chasing 286 on a seeming wicket was too tough a task and all told, Australia bowled a far fuller length and made the English batsmen play many more deliveries.

“Chances in our hands” says Morgan on England semi hopes after Australia defeat

The supposed No. 1 ODI team in the world left without answers at 221 all out.

The Aussie brains trust of Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, former World Cup winners themselves, must be very happy.

Jason Behrendorff denies favourites tag after Australia crush England

By the simple math of winning six games, their team is through to the semi-finals at the expense of England and at the home of cricket Lord’s. Quite a day for the Green and Gold.

For England, they now face the horrendous task of trying to defeat New Zealand and India in their final two games.

It seems their goose is cooked but Morgan insists they can still qualify and, unlike against Australia, they’ll need the skipper to lead from the front against NZ and India.