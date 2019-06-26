What Bangladesh need to do to qualify for World Cup 2019 semifinals

Australia defeated England at Lord’s on Tuesday, and booked their spot in the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. That leaves three spots to fight for.

India will play West Indies in their next game, while New Zealand meet Pakistan, however both teams haven’t lost a game yet and look favourites to push through into the last four.

England’s defeat leaves them vulnerable, and three teams are effectively fighting for that fourth spot. We showed you what Pakistan need to do to reach the semis, here is what Bangladesh need in terms of some possible scenarios, to qualify.

Current position

The Bangla Tigers currently sit fifth in the table, just one point behind England after playing the same number of matches – i.e. 7 games. That means Bangladesh have just two more matches to play in the round robin stage.

Fixtures left

The two matches left aren’t easy encounters for the team led by Mashrafe Mortaza, as they face India on 2nd July 2019, and then take on Pakistan on 5th July 2019, that might well decide who goes through.

What they need to do

If Bangladesh manage to beat India and Pakistan, they would end up with a total of 11 points from their nine matches. However, they would need a couple of results to go their way too.

What Bangladesh will hope from other matches

England – Bangladesh would need one of two things to happen. England to lose at least one of their matches left.

OR

India – To lose all their matches remaining.

Sri Lanka – They would also want Sri Lanka to lose at least one of their matches so that the Lankans do not cross ten points.

Even though mathematically possible, Bangladesh would likely not qualify for the semis if they win one and lose one because of their negative net run rate (NRR).