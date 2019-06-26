Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – New Zealand vs Pakistan

New Zealand take on Pakistan in ODI number 33 of the group stages of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with semifinal spots up for grabs.

The equation for New Zealand is simple heading into this encounter against mercurial Pakistan. Win and guarantee themselves a berth in the semifinals alongside Australia.

For Pakistan, a semifinal berth still isn’t out of reach thanks to England messing up against Australia in yesterday’s game.

As it stands, Pakistan have 5 points from 6 games but will have 7 from 7 should they beat New Zealand. That puts them level on points with 5th placed Bangladesh.

Both the teams will then trail 4th placed England by a solitary point. At that point, anything could give and any team could qualify for the semifinals.

Knowing full well what is at stake, New Zealand – the only unbeaten team in the tournament apart from India – will hope to book their spot in the final 4 with an efficient performance against the Pakistanis.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Amir will be crucial with the new ball. Mohammad Hafeez’s experience and level-headedness will also come into play in the middle overs.

Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson will be key for New Zealand.

