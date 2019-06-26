World Cup 2019: Most runs, most wickets post England vs Australia match

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is getting interesting with the day and while Australia become the first side to qualify for the semifinals, the other three spots are still up for grabs.

Australia were too good on the day for hosts and pre-tournament favourites England, who are now in a four-way race with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for one of the four SF spots.

Mitchell Starc bagged four wickets on the day to race away in the most wickets taken charts. Warner regained the first spot in the highest run scorers list as well.

Here’s how players stand in terms of most runs scored and most wickets taken after the England vs Australia encounter.

Most Runs (Top 10)

David Warner (Australia): 500 runs Aaron Finch (Australia): 496 runs Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): 476 runs Joe Root (England): 432 runs Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 373 runs Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh): 327 runs Rohit Sharma (India): 320 runs Ben Stokes (England): 291 runs Steve Smith (Australia): 282 runs Eoin Morgan (England): 274 runs

Most Wickets (Top 10)