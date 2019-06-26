What Pakistan need to do to qualify for World Cup 2019 semifinals

The round robin stage of the Cricket World Cup 2019 is now entering its fag end. While three semifinal spots seem secured – that of India, Australia and New Zealand – one spot is still up for grabs.

With England’s defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Australia, three teams in Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are now in with a shout to book a World Cup semifinal berth for themselves. Here we look at what Pakistan need to do to finish as one of the top four sides in the round robin stage.

Current position

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side is currently seventh on the points table with 5 points from six encounters. They have three more matches left in the round robin stage.

Fixtures left

The Men in Green have three matches left – vs New Zealand on 26th June at Edgbaston, vs Afghanistan on 29th June at Leeds and vs Bangladesh on 5th July at Lord’s.

Australia's win over England is a good result for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Pakistan. England's remaining matches:

India & New Zealand Bangladesh yet to play:

India & Pakistan Sri Lanka have to play:

S Africa, WI & India Pakistan yet to play:

NZ, Afghanistan & Bangladesh#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/RD5A4vEXqd — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 25, 2019

What they need to do

Pakistan simply need to win all of their matches and hope other results go their way, especially those involving England and Sri Lanka. If the 1992 World Cup winners register wins in all three of their remaining matches, they will finish the round robin stage with 11 points.

In this case, Bangladesh, their direct competitors for a top 4 spot will finish only with 9 points – assuming they will win one of their remaining two matches (vs India).

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan encounter on 5th July could turn out to be a virtual quarter-final if BAN defeat IND and PAK defeat NZ and AFG.

What Pakistan will hope from other matches

England – The hosts are on eight points after seven matches and are yet to face New Zealand and India. For Pakistan to qualify for SFs, England will have to lose one of their remaining matches, which will leave them on 10 points after the completion of round robin stage.

Sri Lanka – Pakistan’s Asian rivals, Sri Lanka have three matches left – those against South Africa, West Indies and India – and are on six points from as many matches. For Pakistan to qualify for SFs, Lanka will have to lose just one of these three, which will leave them on 10 points after the round robin stage.