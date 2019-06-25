World Cup 2019: Twitter roasts England as Mitchell Starc & Jason Behrendorff drill through their top order

Considered outright favourites for the Cricket World Cup 2019, hosts England find themselves in a spot of bother.

Australia, after being put into bat first, managed to post 285 runs on the board. Eoin Morgan’s men were expected to chase down the target with pundits claiming the pitch will improve for batting.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc traps Joe Root in front of stumps to give England another blow in chase

However, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff combined to send all of their top four back in the hut by the 14th over. They are currently 57/4 after 15 overs.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc rips England apart as they go three down in sixth over

Cricket World Cup 2019: England in complete disarray as Jonny Bairstow follows Morgan into dressing room

And Twitter is having a field day as England slide down further.

