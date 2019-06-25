World Cup 2019: Pakistan Coach wanted to commit suicide after loss to India

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that he felt like committing suicide after the Men in Green’s Cricket World Cup 2019 defeat against India.

Virat Kohli’s men were too good for their arch-rivals on the day as they defeated Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method) at Old Trafford last week. The loss saw Pakistan players receive criticism from all quarters and now their coach has revealed that he wasn’t in a good space of mind after the match.

“Last Sunday I wanted to commit suicide,” Arthur said at the post-match press conference after Pakistan’s match against South Africa.

“But it was, you know, it’s only one performance. It happens so quick. You lose a game; you lose another game; it’s a World Cup; media scrutiny; public expectation, and then you almost go into sort of survival mode. We’ve all been there.”

Pakistan made a decent comeback to get the better of South Africa in their next World Cup encounter, keeping their hopes of qualifying for the semifinal of the tournament alive.