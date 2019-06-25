WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar’s son helps England prepare for Mitchell Starc ahead of mega Cricket World Cup 2019 clash

England take on Australia in a crunch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash and they had Arjun Tendulkar, a left arm quickie, over to prepare for Mitchell Starc.

Sachin Tendulkar may be the quintessential master batsman but his son, Arjun, has developed a burgeoning reputation as a sharpish left arm pace bowler.

He has bowled in the nets to various national teams in the past and England, keen for someone to emulate Mitchell Starc’s thunderbolts, invited the 19-year-old over for their training session.

Tendulkar has been plying his trade in the County Second XI Championships for MCC Young Cricketers and took two wickets against Surrey Second XI last week.

You can see a video of him throwing down below:

Son of a gun rolls the arm over England Cricket had a rather illustrious net bowler ahead of tonight's Australia clash – none other than the son of Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun… Posted by cricket.com.au on Monday, June 24, 2019

England and Australia, as it stands, are among the favourites to make it to the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup 2019. However a win, while important for the Aussies, is mandatory for the hosts as a defeat will see them slip to within 1 point of an impressive Bangladesh side with 2 more games to go.