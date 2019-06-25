WATCH: Fans reveal who they think will be the highest run-scorer at Cricket World Cup 2019

It is ICC Cricket World Cup season, and fans are enjoying all the cricketing action coming their way via the tournament. Talking about their favourite teams and players, fans now reveal who might be the highest run-getter in the competition.

The streets of London have been vibrant during this World Cup, with fans from all over the world making their way to England to support their favourite teams.

But just who does the public think will end the tournament with the most number of runs to their name? Check it out.

Cricket World Cup 2019: London predicts – who will be highest run-scorer

Fans were quizzed on the aforementioned question, and the answers varied, just as one might imagine. One believed it would be David Warner or Steve Smith who would end up on top, while others went for players such as Jason Roy, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan of England.

One fan voted for Kane Williamson of New Zealand, who has shown outstanding temperament throughout this tournament, and continues to lead from the front for the Kiwis.

Another voted for Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, who is undoubtedly the best all-rounder currently playing in the World Cup.

Whoever your pick is, one thing is for sure. There is certainly no lack of entertainment in this Cricket World Cup.