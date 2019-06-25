Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – England vs Australia

It’s a big game at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as arch rivals England and Australia take each other on in what promises to be an exciting clash.

The majestic Lord’s in London will play host to this encounter, with England coming in to this match on the back of a shock defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka.

That result leaves the home side sweating just a little bit, with a win against Australia needed to calm the nerves in the dressing room ever so slightly.

As for the Aussies, just one defeat in their World Cup matches has kept them comfortably in the top four, with the form of Aaron Finch and David Warner a real plus for the team from down under.

Rest assured, you don’t want to miss these two age-old rivals going at it again.

The match will begin at 10:30 AM (local time)/3 PM (IST)/5:30 PM (SGT), and will be played at Lord’s, in London. You can watch all the action unfold right here on FOX Sports Asia.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.