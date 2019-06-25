Fans shower praise on Shakib Al Hasan after world class all-round performance helps Bangladesh floor Afghanistan in World Cup 2019

Shakib Al Hasan has been the best player in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 by some distance. Today against Afghanistan the all-rounder proved his worth yet again, scoring a half-century and picking a fifer.

His performance helped Bangladesh stay in the hunt for a semifinal place and fans from all quarters showered praise on possibly Bangladesh’s greatest ever sportsperson. He is now the tournament highest scorer with 476 runs and has 10 wickets to his name as well.

Shakib Al Hasan becomes the first Banglaldeshi batsman to pass 1,000 career World Cup runs and just the 19th man to reach the landmark overall 👏 #CWC19 | #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/UAXYSihXNk — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 24, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan today First Bangladesh bowler to take a five-for in WC. First Bangladesh player to score 50 and take 5 wickets in an ODI. Second player, after Yuvraj Singh, to this double in a WC match. First player in WC history to score 1000+ runs and take 30+ wickets. #Legend — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 24, 2019

#ShakibAlHasan

You are the best in the world!

You are our hero! May Allah bless you 😇 JOY BANGLA 🇧🇩#RiseOfTheTigers — Sabab Mojumder (@thebhaisabab) June 24, 2019

দুর্দান্ত চেষ্টা করেও চার হওয়া ঠেকাতে না পারার পর ধারাভাষ্যকার ইয়ান স্মিথ— “He is a human! Shakib Al Hasan is officially a human!” 😂 — TAUHIDUL ISLAM (@tshanto1) June 24, 2019

#BANvAFG #ShakibAlHasan

Shakib is doing what #YuvrajSingh did in 2011 good signs for Bangladesh cricket — Priyanshu Charan (@PriyanshuCharan) June 24, 2019

Look at #ShakibAlHasan & u will feel so proud for him no matter from which country you are….u r just needed to be a CRICKET LOVER🔥

Soothing my eyes with this smart & supremely talented cricketer who’s one of best allrounders on my lifetime🙏#CWC19 #BANvAFG #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/RSfArWu1B4 — M A N I S H A (@DiscoverManisha) June 24, 2019