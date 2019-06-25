Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans shower praise on Shakib Al Hasan after world class all-round performance helps Bangladesh floor Afghanistan in World Cup 2019

shakib al hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has been the best player in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 by some distance. Today against Afghanistan the all-rounder proved his worth yet again, scoring a half-century and picking a fifer.

His performance helped Bangladesh stay in the hunt for a semifinal place and fans from all quarters showered praise on possibly Bangladesh’s greatest ever sportsperson. He is now the tournament highest scorer with 476 runs and has 10 wickets to his name as well.

 

Comments