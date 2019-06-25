World Cup 2019: Most runs, most wickets post Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is now entering the latter stage of its round robin stage and slowly but steadily the semifinal line up is taking shape. While teams continue the tussle to the top, players are involved in individual battles as well.

With a 51-runs knock with the bat and a 5/29 spell with the ball, Shakib Al Hasan rose to the top of the run-scoring chart of the World Cup and broke into the Top 10 of the wicket-taking list. His all-round performance helped Bangladesh keep their semifinal hopes alive by beating Afghanistan by 62 runs.

This was hi’s third half-century in the tournament, on top of two hundreds. Such performance has made Shakib an early contender for the Man of the Tournament award.

Here’s how the players stack up in the top run-scoring and wicket-taking charts.

Most Runs (Top 10)

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): 476 runs David Warner (Australia): 447 runs Joe Root (England): 424 runs Aaron Finch (Australia): 396 runs Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 373 runs Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh): 327 runs Rohit Sharma (India): 320 runs Eoin Morgan (England): 270 runs Virat Kohli (India): 244 runs Steve Smith (Australia): 244 runs

Most Wickets (Top 10)