MS Dhoni fans fume at Sachin Tendulkar after Master Blaster’s comments on former captain’s batting vs Afghanistan

With Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s comments on MS Dhoni’s batting performance vs Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup 2019, all hell has broken loose. Dhoni fans have slammed the Indian batting legend on Twitter and it doesn’t look good!

“I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent,” Tendulkar told India Today, via Firstpost.

“There were more than 2-3 dot balls. After Virat got out in the 38th over and till the 45th over we hadn’t scored many runs. There were not enough outings for the middle order batsmen till now and that put pressure on them. But the intent could have been much better by the middle order batsmen,” he said.

And after this, the Chennai Super Kings’ captain took to Twitter to express their displeasure!

