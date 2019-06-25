MS Dhoni fans fume at Sachin Tendulkar after Master Blaster’s comments on former captain’s batting vs Afghanistan

With Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s comments on MS Dhoni’s batting performance vs Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup 2019, all hell has broken loose. Dhoni fans have slammed the Indian batting legend on Twitter and it doesn’t look good!

“I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent,” Tendulkar told India Today, via Firstpost.

“There were more than 2-3 dot balls. After Virat got out in the 38th over and till the 45th over we hadn’t scored many runs. There were not enough outings for the middle order batsmen till now and that put pressure on them. But the intent could have been much better by the middle order batsmen,” he said.

And after this, the Chennai Super Kings’ captain took to Twitter to express their displeasure!

Sachin held aloft the cup because of Dhoni only. His contributions zilch in any of India’s wins. https://t.co/0kkTcyUEa7 — shiva🇮🇳 (@hshivakumar) June 24, 2019

We need Sachin vs Dhoni fans on Republic TV. Make that happen Arnab. — RJK (@rahul_jk) June 24, 2019

With all due respect, @sachin_rt Sir, everybody seen that pitch was reacting very slowly and ball was not coming to the bat properly. I am not saying that dhoni played very well but i must say again that nobody can teach what is @msdhoni‘s job and how to do it. #CWC19 #INDvAFG — A 2.0 🇮🇳 🚩 (@AStrangeSoul) June 24, 2019

I respect Sachin too much to counter him but in this case he’s wrong. At one point even Sachin was a liability for the team. dhoni’s in the team for his precious decision making abilities at crucial moments and extraordinary wk skills apart from batting. I can go on and on. — rohit ranjan روہت (@rht_ranjan) June 24, 2019

Whatever happens , remember Sachin is the guy who has just one WC . Even Virat has one WC and a CT , besides his stats are way better . Stop portraying him as God of cricket , Dhoni >> Sachin any day z so take your respect tweet somewhere else sachintards — Riddhi (@riddhi171) June 24, 2019

Dhoni fans vs Sachin fans. One is the most ridiculous and spiteful fanbase and other is a denial gang now stuck with an underachiever. For us it’s popcorn time. pic.twitter.com/PIYb6gbQK2 — vinodh (@vinodh_mvk) June 24, 2019

A great legend criticises M.S.Dhoni for his slow innings against Afghanistan

Watch your statistics Sachin Tendulkar

You may be a legend but MSDhoni is god of cricket#SachinTendulkar #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/WI0RjukxyB — harshchavda (@harshchavda45) June 24, 2019