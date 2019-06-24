Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Australia, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with several matches already done and dusted. And the thirty-second encounter of the tournament will see hosts England take on Australia.

A big clash awaits in the 2019 Cricket World Cup as England take on Australia. The hosts will be looking to bounce back after a shock defeat against Sri Lanka. Australia, on the other hand, will look to take another step towards the semi-final by registering yet another win.

When and where to watch England vs Australia live telecast and streaming

The England vs Bangladesh encounter is set to be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on June 25, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOX Sports Asia.

Full Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, James Vince, Liam Dawson