BREAKING: West Indies suffer big blow ahead of India encounter as superstar is ruled out of World Cup 2019

West Indies have been dealt a huge blow as star all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of the rest of Cricket World Cup 2019.

West Indies are set to face India at Old Trafford on 27th June and this would come as a big setback for the Men in Maroon. Russell couldn’t play the match vs New Zealand as well and his replacement Carlos Brathwaite played possibly the best innings of this World Cup.

Top order batsman Sunil Ambris has been called in as a replacement for the all-rounder as Windies now trust Brathwaite to continue his good form. The 26-year-old Ambris could act as cover for Evin Lewis as well who picked a slight niggle against New Zealand.

BREAKING: Andre Russell has been ruled out of the rest of #CWC19 through injury. Sunil Ambris will join the West Indies squad as his replacement.#CWC19 | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/BuhWdjskzq — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 24, 2019

West Indies are currently eighth on the table and have almost no chance of qualifying for the semifinals.