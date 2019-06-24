India call up RCB pacer as net bowler, could replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar for World Cup 2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini has been flown into England as a net bowler with no new update on India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s hamstring injury.

Bhuvenshwar pulled his hamstring in the Cricket World Cup 2019 match vs Pakistan and was ruled out of two to three encounters. Though he was seen training with physio Patrick Farhart in Southampton, there has been no official update on his fitness.

Saini, who was on the standby list for the World Cup, has joined the team in Manchester as a net bowler, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed.

“Navdeep Saini has arrived in Manchester and he will train with the Indian team. He is the only net bowler here,” the BCCI media cell informed on its official WhatsApp group, (via Hindustan Times).

While it is not still clear whether he has been flown in to potentially replace Bhuvneshwar if the swing bowler fails to gain fitness in time, speculations are rife that it could be the case. For now, Saini will be with the team only as a net bowler.