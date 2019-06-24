West Indies star invites fans for match vs India after celebration video goes viral

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell has earned quite a few fans in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 with his electric performances and an equally worthy celebration.

Cottrell was at his brilliant best against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Saturday, picking up four wickets and affecting an incredible run out from his own bowling. West Indies, however, fell five runs short of the targeet despite Carlos Brathwaite’s great century.

Nevertheless, the West Indian made a name for himself and earned a few fans too as is evident by this video. The fan then asked Cottrell about how to get a West Indies jersey with his name behind.

The pacer replied saying he is trying to arrange for them and even invited them for the World Cup match vs India at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Thoughts @SaluteCotterell ? Two new fans after watching you at Old Trafford yesterday! #cwc19 pic.twitter.com/CEHlSyM9uG — alec (@alecb97) June 23, 2019

@SaluteCotterell @ESPNAssignDesk whilst you’re all here, anyone know where I can buy them a Windies shirt with Cottrell 19 on the back?? google not proving useful 🤷🏻‍♂️ — alec (@alecb97) June 23, 2019