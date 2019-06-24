Cricket World Cup 2019: England were abject as they were ambushed by Lankan Lions

FOX Sports Asia presenter and former first-class cricketer Jason de la Peña believes England only have themselves to blame for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 defeat to Sri Lanka.

I’m still in shock at England’s loss to Sri Lanka on Friday in Leeds.

Pre-match, this was a nailed on Three Lions victory – two points surely for the pre-tournament favourites. But, in my opinion, through a combination of complacency and anxiety, the world No. 1 team stuttered and ultimately faltered and failed against the world No. 9 team when chasing a very modest total.

Shock defeat for England as Sri Lanka win by 20 runs

Quite often in this wonderfully frustrating game that we love, it is – in my opinion – sometimes harder to chase down a smaller score.

When batting second, do you attack from the off and try to finish off a match as early as possible? Or do you take your time, get some batting practice and use the full 50 overs and go at under five an over – an easy required run rate in the modern ODI game?

England should have come flying out of the gates and tried to knock off the runs as soon as possible. They got stuck in a rut and on a slow wicket – a wicket hard to find runs on – when struggling. Sri Lanka’s bowlers, spearheaded by the ageless Lasith Malinga got their tails up and bowled wicket to wicket and used the old adage of “you miss, we hit”.

They used the conditions perfectly. England didn’t.

So, kudos to Sri Lanka who are now back in the mix and occupying fifth on the table, and have a captain in Angelo Matthews who is back in form. His unbeaten 85 guided his team to 232 and without him they surely would’ve been bundled out for around 150 I believe.

‘We didn’t deserve to win’ – Morgan’s damning assessment after Sri Lanka beat England

His innings was even more valuable given that he’d only scored nine runs from his previous three games at this World Cup (Sri Lanka have actually played six matches but two were rained off).

Sri Lanka head further north to the far cooler climbs of Durham’s Chester le Street and await a wounded South Africa on June 28.

For England, this chastening defeat has potentially left them in the mire.

They’re currently third on the table and could’ve moved top late Friday, but most importantly their remaining fixtures are against the likes of Australia – at Lord’s on Tuesday, June 25 – followed by India on June 30 and then New Zealand at the aforementioned Chester le Street on July 3.

What a tough run-in for the hosts!

That complacency that I mentioned at the start will hopefully have been left in the changing rooms at Headingley – egos too I hope. The Three Lions need to regroup and regroup fast for Justin Langer’s Australia are up next and they are just beginning to purr like a high-performance engine.

It’s a cliché but it really is all to play for. This ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is getting better as each day passes.