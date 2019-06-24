Cricket World Cup 2019: India spinner warns West Indies, says “this is no IPL”

Various West Indies stars may have shone in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2019, but the World Cup is an entirely different ball game, feels Yuzvendra Chahal the India wrist-spinner.

The Royal Challengers Bowler recently attended the pre-match press conference for India’s game upcoming game against the Windies in the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup. He was asked questions on a host of topics, including the level of challenge that the Men in Maroon posed for India, especially Andre Russell the hard-hitting all-rounder.

“We would obviously have a plan. He (Russell) is a hard-hitter but we have bowled to him enough,” Chahal replied when asked about the possible gameplan for Russell and the other big-hitters in the Windies lineup.

The leg-spinner later added that as it is the World Cup and not the IPL, a lot more is at stake for the Caribbean batsmen, who will be under severe pressure as a result. He said that playing for one’s own country is quite different from playing for a franchise team.

“Playing for your country is very different from playing IPL. The pressure to win games is as much on them as it is on us. Look they are desperate to win. They are also trying to get some form back. So the conditions will be different and so will be the situation,” Chahal was quoted as saying.

The 28-year-old further established that the recently concluded Afghanistan game offered India a big boost, as the Men in Blue were able to defend a below-par score.

He said: “This was one occasion when we scored below 230 (224). There would be some negative points that would come up and also a few positive points. When you win these types of games, you are confident that even scores less than 250 can be defended.”

