South Africa Captain blames IPL for star bowler’s average performance at Cricket World Cup 2019

On Sunday, 23 June, Pakistan defeated South Africa by 49 runs in their group stage encounter at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Proteas, who have won only a single game so far in the tournament, also got knocked out of the competition.

In the post-match press conference, the South Africa captain Faf du Plessis opined that the Indian Premier League 2019 season that happened earlier this year, may have played a role in their early exit as their star bowler Kagiso Rabado failed to perform well in the World Cup after playing non-stop during the T20 tournament.

Watch the video here:

Faf du Plessis "we did try and get him (Kagiso Rabada) not to go to the IPL" #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/rUmbcDIfw2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 23, 2019

Du Plessis revealed that he and the team management had tried to stop Rabada from playing in the IPL so as to keep him fresh and well-rested ahead of the World Cup.

“We did try and get him not to go to the IPL; to try and stay and get fresh. That wasn’t the case of – and then when he went there, we were like, let’s try and get him back halfway through the IPL because it’s important, not just for him, but a few other players,” the Proteas star was further quoted as saying, in response to a question if fatigue was a reason for Rabada’s poor performance.

Du Plessis later clarified his own point saying that the IPL could be just one out of several reasons. “I don’t think it’s not necessarily just the IPL, but it was important for a few guys to rest; and the fact that they didn’t mean that they – you know, they came into the tournament not fresh. That’s not an excuse; that’s just a fact. And KG (Kagiso Rabada) is – you can see that his pace is probably a little bit down from where he normally is,” he said.

In the 2019 IPL, Rabada took 25 wickets at an average of 14.72 from 12 games for Delhi Capitals (DC), but when it came to the World Cup he has not been able to perform up to expectations so far – with just six wickets from six matches at an average of 50.83.