Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in a crunch match for the former at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, while their opponents are peaking too little too late.

Afghanistan fought hard and nearly pulled off the shock of the tournament so far against India, in the end falling short by just 11 runs.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have shown signs of serious maturity, putting on some big runs and chasing with complete control.

Undoubtedly, the man to watch out for is Shakib Al Hasan, who comes into this game in terrific form, with 425 runs to his name already. Mushfiqur Rahim is not far behind, with 244 runs to his name along with a hundred too.

Afghanistan will depend on their spin attack once again, just as they did against India, so expect a lot of slow bowling in this contest.

The Afghans might be playing for pride, but they showed their fight against India, and the Bangla Tigers better beware of the challenge that awaits them in this crucial World Cup clash.

The match will begin at 10:30 AM (local time)/3 PM (IST)/5:30 PM (SGT), and will be played at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. You can watch all the action unfold right here on FOX Sports Asia.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.