Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan tops list for dropped catches, India identified as best fielding side so far

Catches win matches. And if you’re trying to win an ICC Cricket World Cup tournament, you definitely need to hold on to half-chances. Someone needs to tell Pakistan this immediately.

The Pakistanis may have beaten South Africa comfortably enough in their last World Cup outing, but there are genuine issues for the Men in Green nonetheless.

They face an uphill task trying to qualify for the semi-finals, and it can be attributed to a poor fielding display that stems from plenty of dropped catches.

In fact, data collected after the game against South Africa shows that Pakistan have the most number of dropped catches so far in the tournament, at a whopping 35%.

Pak have dropped 14 chances, which is quite shocking when compared to their arch rivals India, who have dropped just one and held on to 15 catches.

India are the best fielding unit per the data, with an incredible 6.25% of drops, and it appears to reflect in results as well, with the Men in Blue winning all but one of their matches so far.

The gulf between the two nations was clear when they met in the tournament, and it appears to be growing wider, if fielding is the criteria.