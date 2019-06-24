Cricket World Cup 2019: Most runs, most wickets post Pakistan vs South Africa match

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is currently taking place in England. As ten teams compete with each other for the coveted trophy, let us take a look at who are the best individual achievers of the tournament, post the Pakistan vs South Africa match.

Pakistan won their second match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, beating South Africa in the process. The Proteas, as a result, were eliminated from the running for a semi-final spot, much to the shock of many fans.

There was movement on the leaderboard as well, with Mohammad Amir moving joint top on the wicket-takers tally. His two wickets mean that he now shares the first position with England’s Jofra Archer. Imrah Tahir also moved into the top ten, becoming the second South African to do so.

There was no movement on the Top 10 most runs table.

Most Runs (Top 10)

David Warner (Australia): 447 runs Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): 425 runs Joe Root (England): 424 runs Aaron Finch (Australia): 396 runs Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 373 runs Rohit Sharma (India): 320 runs Eoin Morgan (England): 270 runs Virat Kohli (India): 244 runs Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh): 244 runs Steve Smith (Australia): 244 runs

Most Wickets (Top 10)