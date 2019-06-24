Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with several matches already done and dusted. And in the thirty-first encounter of the tournament, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will face off.

Afghanistan will look to build on a solid performance against India when they face Bangladesh in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will hope to move closer to the top four by winning yet another match.

When and where to watch Bangladesh vs South Africa live telecast and streaming

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan encounter is set to be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on June 24, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match below.

Full Squads

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed