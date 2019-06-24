Cricket World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar slams MS Dhoni, Kedhar Jadav for lack of ‘positive intent’

Former Indian Cricket Team skipper MS Dhoni received a lot of flak for his ‘slow’ innings against Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup. And even Sachin Tendulkar joined in, claiming that he was unhappy by Dhoni and Jadhav’s partnership.

“I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent,” Tendulkar told India Today, via Firstpost.

“There were more than 2-3 dot balls. After Virat got out in the 38th over and till the 45th over we hadn’t scored many runs. There were not enough outings for the middle order batsmen till now and that put pressure on them. But the intent could have been much better by the middle order batsmen,” he said.

The Indian cricketing legend followed by backing Jadhav, claiming that he was under pressure due to there being no one to anchor the innings.

“Kedar Jadhav was under pressure, he had not had an outing up until now. He needed someone to take charge of the situation early on but that did not happen.

“Both Kedar and Dhoni were not able to play at the required strike rate that they would have wanted. Those in-between overs could have been better and that is why Kedar was under a bit of pressure.”

Dhoni and Jadhav attracted a fair share of criticism for their display against Afghanistan. However, despite that, India still managed to beat their Asian opponents, edging a closely contested tie by eleven runs.