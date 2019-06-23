India had Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to thank for their latest Cricket World Cup victory. The two pacers changed the game with two explosive spells, with Shami even taking a hattrick in the process. He has now revealed what advice MS Dhoni gave him to complete the feat.

India avoid upset with late Shami hat-trick in a thrilling World Cup encounter

Mohammed Shami has revealed what advice MS Dhoni gave him before his match-winning hat-trick. The Indian pacer dismissed the dangerous Mohammad Nabi, before following it up with two more wickets on the subsequent balls.

“The hat-trick feels very special, that too getting it in a World Cup is a big deal. Before I bowled the last ball, I had MS Dhoni’s advice in my mind. He told me, ‘World Cup hat-tricks are rare, just bowl a yorker. This is your chance.’ That’s what I did,” Shami told the reporters after the match.

Earlier during the day, Jasprit Bumrah had turned the tide around in India’s favour. The Indian pacer took two wickets in the twenty-ninth over, dismissing both Rahmat Khan and Hashmatullah Shahidi in the space of three balls.

Mohammad Nabi did fight back by bringing his side within eleven runs of a victory. However, Afghanistan collapsed after his wicket and, as a result, lost their sixth successive match in the Cricket World Cup 2019.