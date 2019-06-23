Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Mohammed Shami reveals MS Dhoni advice before Cricket World Cup hattrick

India had Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to thank for their latest Cricket World Cup victory. The two pacers changed the game with two explosive spells, with Shami even taking a hattrick in the process. He has now revealed what advice MS Dhoni gave him to complete the feat. 

India avoid upset with late Shami hat-trick in a thrilling World Cup encounter

Mohammed Shami has revealed what advice MS Dhoni gave him before his match-winning hat-trick. The Indian pacer dismissed the dangerous Mohammad Nabi, before following it up with two more wickets on the subsequent balls.

“The hat-trick feels very special, that too getting it in a World Cup is a big deal. Before I bowled the last ball, I had MS Dhoni’s advice in my mind. He told me, ‘World Cup hat-tricks are rare, just bowl a yorker. This is your chance.’ That’s what I did,” Shami told the reporters after the match.

Earlier during the day, Jasprit Bumrah had turned the tide around in India’s favour. The Indian pacer took two wickets in the twenty-ninth over, dismissing both Rahmat Khan and Hashmatullah Shahidi in the space of three balls.

Mohammad Nabi did fight back by bringing his side within eleven runs of a victory. However, Afghanistan collapsed after his wicket and, as a result, lost their sixth successive match in the Cricket World Cup 2019.

 

