Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli fined for excessive appealing against Afghanistan

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been penalised by ICC for ‘excessive appealing’ during the Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan. He will, in turn, lose twenty-five per cent of his match fees as a punishment.

The incident took place in the twenty-ninth over of the match, with Afghanistan chasing. Jasprit Bumrah, who was bowling the over, hit Rahmat Shah on the pads. However, the umpire dismissed Bumrah’s appeal of an lbw. Kohli, seeing this, approached the umpire himself and seemed to argue about the call.

“Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Excessive appealing during an International Match”, said an ICC release about the incident.

Meanwhile, Bumrah did make up for that lost appeal by dismissing Shah and Asghar Afghan in the same over. That particular over, in particular, proved to be the turning point in the match, with Afghanistan losing two of their set batsmen.

Despite that, the South Asian side almost chased down India’s target, courtesy of a splendid inning by Mohammad Nabi. However, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami sealed the game in favour of the 2011 champions, after he took a last over hattrick.

India next face West Indies on June 27, before taking on England, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.