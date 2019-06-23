Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s heartfelt plea to Pakistan fans ahead of encounter vs South Africa in World Cup 2019

Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has sent out a heartfelt message for the national team’s fans ahead of their crucial Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter against South Africa.

Pakistan’s hopes of progressing to the semifinals hang by a thread and only a win in all of their remaining four matches will get them through. The team was incessantly trolled and there were some uncalled for personal attacks on the players as well which forced Sarfaraz into making this plea to the fans.

“Social media and media are not in our control,” he said at Lord’s on the eve of the match vs the Proteas.

“They are so big that you cannot stop them. Teams have lost before but now on social media it is unstoppable. Whoever thinks [anything, they just] write it on social media. That hurts, too much. Players are affected psychologically.

“Criticise us on our game, that’s not an issue, but don’t abuse us. Their families get affected. If someone is hitting, then pushing anyone that’s not good. Our fans are emotional and these same people lift us when we win. But if they feel sad on a defeat we also feel the same way.

“We feel it much more because we are playing for Pakistan.”