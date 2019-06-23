World Cup 2019: India XI vs Afghanistan becomes first team in Indian cricket history to create unique record

The India XI which took the field against Afghanistan on Saturday in the Cricket World Cup 2019 was one of its kind.

It was the first time in Indian cricket history that an XI consisted of players from different Ranji Trophy teams – all the players in Virat Kohli’s side came from 11 different Ranji teams.

Apparently for the first time ever an Indian XI consists of players from 11 different Ranji Trophy teams: KL Rahul – Karnataka

Rohit – Mumbai

Kohli – Delhi

Vijay S – TN

Dhoni – Jharkhand

Kedar – Maharashtra

Hardik – Baroda

Kuldeep – UP

Sami – WB

Bumrah – Gujarat

Chahal – Haryana — Mohan Raman (@actormohanraman) June 23, 2019

The match didn’t turn out to be as straightforward as many expected it to be for Team India. After opting to bat first, India were restricted to 224 runs in 50 overs. Afghanistan stretched Kohli’s men but fell 11 runs short of the target as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami combined to drag things back for India.

Bumrah was named man of the match for his heroics with the ball.