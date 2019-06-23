World Cup 2019: Most runs, most wickets post West Indies vs New Zealand match

The ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup happening at England is easily the most popular sporting competition happening in the world right now. As ten teams compete with each other for the coveted trophy, let us take a look at who are the best individual achievers of the tournament so far.

22nd June was a day of two thrilling contests in the World Cup, with India surviving a close shave over neighbours Afghanistan, winning the clash by eleven runs. A few hours later, it was New Zealand’s turn to overcome a similar scare handed to them by West Indies. The Kiwis eventually won the encounter by five runs.

Let us now take a look at the list of the top ten players with the most runs and most wickets in the competition so far:

Most Runs (Top 10)

David Warner (Australia): 447 runs Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): 425 runs Joe Root (England): 424 runs Aaron Finch (Australia): 396 runs Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 373 runs Rohit Sharma (India): 320 runs Eoin Morgan (England): 270 runs Virat Kohli (India): 244 runs Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh): 244 runs Steve Smith (Australia): 244 runs

Most Wickets (Top 10)