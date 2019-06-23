Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Pakistan vs South Africa

Pakistan takes on South Africa in ODI 30 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the match here on FOX Sports Asia through our live stream.

Grit and determination will be the order of the day for the two floundering cricketing giants in this Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament as they clash in a pivotal encounter.

Pakistan are coming into the match on the back of a devastating loss to India. Not just on the pitch, where the Men in Blue outclassed Sarfaraz Ahmed’s boys, but also in the fallout.

Social media has been an unforgiving place for the Pakistani cricketers who have come under heavy scrutiny for their personal lives and health choices after the game.

For them, a win against South Africa would mean more than just two points. It would also enable them to gain some favour with a disillusioned fanbase back home.

For South Africa, it’s about pride at this point as they try to exit what has been a dismal World Cup campaign on a positive note. The absence of AB de Villiers has hit the team hard and they have a lot of thinking to do, post tournament, about how they can go forward without the talisman in the mix.