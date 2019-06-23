World Cup 2019: Most runs, most wickets post India vs Afghanistan match

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is in full swing and slowly the line up for the semifinals is taking shape. And if now major upset takes place, India, Australia, England and New Zealand should be through for the last four.

Along with the teams, there are players who are ruling the individual charts as well and here we’ll focus on two areas. The players with most runs and the ones with most wickets in the World cup so far.

India just got past Afghanistan to keep their unbeaten run going in the tournament and take a big step towards a spot in the semis.

Along with captain Virat Kohli’s third half-century in a row which helped him slide into the top 10 run getters, the bowlers stepped up for Team India and ensured they cross the line against a spirited Afghanistan side.

Without much ado, let’s take a look at players with most runs and most wickets after the India vs Afghanistan match.

Most Runs (Top 10)

David Warner (Australia): 447 runs Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): 425 runs Joe Root (England): 424 runs Aaron Finch (Australia): 396 runs Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 373 runs Rohit Sharma (India): 320 runs Eoin Morgan (England): 270 runs Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh): 244 runs Steve Smith (Australia): 244 runs Virat Kohli (India): 244 runs

Most Wickets (Top 10)