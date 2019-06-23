Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Twitter is full of praise for Afghanistan after valiant Cricket World Cup display against India

Cricket World Cup 2019: Hattrick hero Mohammed Shami wins it for India

Bottom-placed Afghanistan proved to be India’s biggest challenge so far in the Cricket World Cup. The Central Asian side almost chased down the target India had set, only to succumb eleven runs short. Nevertheless, Twitter came together to commend them on their valiant display. 

Afghanistan came ever so close in their quest to win their first Cricket World Cup 2019 match. However, the Asian side fell just eleven runs short of the target, collapsing in the final over.

The Cricket World Cup second-timers held India to a low total of two hundred and twenty-three. They started well with the bat too, before good spells from Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Shami restricted them short of the target.

Nevertheless, the cricket world was highly impressed by the brave display put up by the Asian side. Here are some of the best social reactions:

Meanwhile, with this match done and dusted, India next take on West Indies. On the other hand, Afghanistan face Bangladesh next. A loss could confirm their elimination.

