Twitter is full of praise for Afghanistan after valiant Cricket World Cup display against India

Bottom-placed Afghanistan proved to be India’s biggest challenge so far in the Cricket World Cup. The Central Asian side almost chased down the target India had set, only to succumb eleven runs short. Nevertheless, Twitter came together to commend them on their valiant display.

Afghanistan came ever so close in their quest to win their first Cricket World Cup 2019 match. However, the Asian side fell just eleven runs short of the target, collapsing in the final over.

The Cricket World Cup second-timers held India to a low total of two hundred and twenty-three. They started well with the bat too, before good spells from Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Shami restricted them short of the target.

Nevertheless, the cricket world was highly impressed by the brave display put up by the Asian side. Here are some of the best social reactions:

Jingoism aside but this was more exciting than India Vs Pakistan — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) June 22, 2019

What an outstanding game by Afghanistan! That was tough one. @MohammadNabi007 your spirit & consistency was commendable. India pulled it back really well, well done boys! 🙌 #IndiavsAfghanistan — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 22, 2019

Let me end the evening, and use this emoji for the first time ever: ❤️ you Afghanistan. You played like real champions. Proud of you. And proud of your sponsor Amul. #INDvAFG — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) June 22, 2019

Dear Afghanistan, though you lost the match but won our hearts 👏👏😍

Love you guys for such a humble fight #INDvAFG 🇮🇳❤️🇦🇫 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) June 22, 2019

Well played Afghanistan 🇦🇫 Lost a game but won a lot of admirers !! Did your country proud — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 22, 2019

Afghanistan gave India a much tougher contest today than Pakistan ever did in World Cups! — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) June 22, 2019

Just got off the pariyadanam vehicle in time to catch the last 3 overs of today’s thrilling #CWC19 match between India & Afghanistan. Well played @imVkohli & @MdShami11 , but what a wonderful, gritty, heartwarming performance from the underdogs! Wish Afghanistan all future glory! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 22, 2019

We won but an outstanding effort from Afghanistan. They can be very proud. Bumrah and Shami saved it for India in the end. Congratulations to @MdShami11 on the Hat-trick. #INDvAFG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 22, 2019

Mohammad Nabi has played an innings that should be remembered for years and years. Afghanistan might have lost the match but this is the kind of performance that inspires a whole generation. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 22, 2019

That Afghanistan have given India the biggest scarenin the WC so far (India having played SA, Aus, Pak ) shows how much has Afghanistan cricket grown in the last couple of years. They will only grow better and can be very proud of themselves. #INDvAFG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 22, 2019

Meanwhile, with this match done and dusted, India next take on West Indies. On the other hand, Afghanistan face Bangladesh next. A loss could confirm their elimination.