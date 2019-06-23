Mohammed Shami joined an exclusive club on Saturday, June 22, when he took a World Cup hattrick. Shami’s triple also completed a narrow win in India’s favour, who met their match in Afghanistan.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Hattrick hero Mohammed Shami wins it for India

India met their match in Afganistan during their Cricket World Cup encounter. The Men in Blue had dismantled their opposition with relative ease up until now. However, their biggest challengers proved to their Asian neighbours Afghanistan, who took the match down to the wire.

Afghanistan first restricted India to a low total of two hundred and twenty-three after some good displays by the spinners. They then started strongly with the bat and even took the match down to the wire.

The World Cup second-timers could have sealed a memorable win over India as well, if not for some brilliant bowling displays. While Jasprit Bumrah took home the plaudits for his superb spell in the death overs, it was Mohammed Shami who struck out the dangerous Mohammad Nabi and sealed the win.

Following Nabi’s dismissal, Shami took two more wickets in the subsequent two balls, thus completing a memorable World Cup hattrick.

As a result of his exploits, the Indian pacer now finds himself in exclusive company. He becomes only the tenth bowler ever to take a World Cup hattrick, joining the list as follows: Chetan Sharma (India), Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan), Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka), Brett Lee (Australia), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka vs South Africa), Kemar Roach (West Indies), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka vs Kenya), Steve Finn (England), JP Duminy (South Africa), Mohammed Shami (India)*.

Courtesy of Shami and Bumrah, India remain unbeaten in the competition, having played five matches. The only time they have dropped points was in the match against New Zealand, which was abandoned due to rain.

They next face West Indies on June 27, 2019.