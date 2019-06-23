Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Cricket World Cup: Twitter goes wild after Jasprit Bumrah swings match in India’s favour

Afghanistan proved to be a much bigger challenge than India would have imagined. The Cricket World Cup second-timers first restricted the Asian giants to a low total, before giving them a good chase with the bat. However, Jasprit Bumrah stepped up when his team needed him the most, turning the tide in India’s favour. 

Jasprit Bumrah proved to be India’s gamechanger once more, after taking two wickets in the same over. The Indian pacer first dismissed Rahmat Shah on the fourth ball of his over, before dismissing Hashmatullah Zahidi two balls later.

Prior to Bumrah’s super over, Afghanistan had been slowly etching their way into the match. The Central Asian side had lost wickets early on in their innings but had mounted a comeback with their middle-order batsmen. That’s when Jasprit Bumrah happened and as a result, Twitter went wild!

If India do manage to win this match, they will remain unbeaten in the competition. Meanwhile, a win for Afghanistan would be their first in the competition.

