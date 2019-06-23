Cricket World Cup 2019: 5 talking points from India’s thrilling victory over Afghanistan

Following India’s last-over victory over the Afghans at the Rose Bowl, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

Indian openers falter for the first time

India’s opening pair had been key to their first three victories – whether it be the destructive Rohit-Dhawan combination or the more measured duo of Rahul and Rohit. It was no surprise then, when Kohli opted to bat after winning the toss.

Not to mention, this was a Rose Bowl track where England had scored 361 against Pakistan just prior to the commencement of the World Cup. Who’s to say India wouldn’t be able to surpass that against the Afghans?

Rohit Sharma’s wicket was the first shocker – Mujeeb’s delivery beating him all end’s up and kissing the top of the stumps. Rahul fared a little better – managing a 50-odd partnership with Kohli before being caught at short third man following an audacious reverse sweep off Nabi.

Rashid comes back strong after England debacle

After being taken apart by the English in Afghanistan’s previous game – he went for 110 runs in nine overs, the onus was on Rashid Khan to come back strong and the man delivered. On a track that had certainly something in it for the spinners, Rashid took full advantage.

He got the dangerous MS Dhoni out, although truth be told, it was more of a favor to the Indians considering he was scoring at almost a run every two balls. More than that, however, it was the fact that he went for a miserly 38 off his 10 overs that was most important in restricting the Indians to a paltry 224 runs.

Batsmen except Kohli and Jadhav fail miserably

It would be fair to say that all Indian batsmen bar Kohli and Kedhar Jadhav were schooled by Afghanistan’s bowling attack which, with due respect, isn’t exactly world class. The Indian captain continued his strong start to the tournament without being spectacular and guided the Indian innings nicely after the opening pair faltered.

It was a pity that he wasn’t able to bat through the innings and India’s reliance on him was bared for all to see post his dismissal – they managed only 88 runs in the 19.3 remaining overs after Kohli’s dismissal, a bulk of which were scored courtesy of Kedar Jadhav’s fighting 52(off 68).

No Bhuvi? No problem for world’s best Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah’s brutally honest reply to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s injury was a welcome indication of where his confidence is at the moment, even if a little brash. When posed a question regarding Kumar and his injury, Bumrah curtly replied he was not in the slightest affected by the identity of his bowling partner and followed it up with a demonstration in this game.

Just when it looked like Afghanistan were taking the game away from India, Bumrah struck with a double wicket-maiden to swing the game back in his team’s favour. India’s total, which seemed attainable just six balls prior, was suddenly looking mammoth.

Hat-trick hero Shami puts the game to bed

Nabi’s boundary off the first ball of the last over made Indians all over the world skip a beat but it was Shami who got the blood pumping through their veins when he dismissed Nabi first before going on to claim a hat-trick.

With every team bar New Zealand and India having lost at least one game in this tournament, Shami’s heroics ensured the Indians kept pace with the Kiwis and came through unscathed from what was their first real test in this tournament in terms of a perilous match situation.