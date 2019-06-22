Fans call for MS Dhoni to retire after poor batting display against Afghanistan

The Indian Cricket Team were in for a shock against Afghanistan in their latest Cricket World Cup match. The Asian minnows managed to restrict the 2011 World Cup winners to a low total, much to the shock of fans. MS Dhoni was singled out especially for his slow innings, with several fans calling for him to retire.

Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni walks after scoring 28 runs off 52 balls

India were handed a massive shock by rivals Afghanistan, who managed to restrict the 2011 Champions to a low total. Virat Kohli posted the highest score for India, with KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, and Kedhar Jadhav all adding to the total considerably.

As India’s batting order collapsed, fans pointed the finger towards MS Dhoni, who scored twenty-eight runs off fifty-two balls. Dhoni was lamented for his low strike rate, as well as, his inability to rotate the strike, thus putting the pressure on his batting partner. Some enraged fans even called for his retirement!

Here are some of the social reactions:

Undistinguished inning by Dhoni. Struggled against spin, but more importanty, even in rotating rotate strike — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 22, 2019

Dhoni Choker this is your time for retirement #INDvAFG — Suny Singh (@SunySin92955982) June 22, 2019

Now Dhoni and Jadhav will get a call from RAHANE TUK TUK ACADEMY, joining very soon! #INDvAFG — Dr Vivek Shivran (@DrVivekShivran) June 22, 2019

Dhoni should retire now..

Just a poor show by him #INDvAFG — Deepak Singhvi (@DeepakSinghvi16) June 22, 2019

“We are all national servants and we are all doing national duty."

This was said by Ms Dhoni in 2012 when he wanted senior players to retire . Dhoni’s contribution has been significant but today’s match gives us a doubt whether it is a sunset to his career? #dhoni #INDvAFG — vishal prakash mehta (@1_vishalm) June 22, 2019

I'm @msdhoni huge admired..

But now this time to retire

Sorry he can't rotation on against spinners..

Sorry dhoni.. — Rinku Dutta (@duttarinku70gm2) June 22, 2019

Dhoni should retire Kedar Jadhav is total waste in Indian team Vijay shanker looks like a school teacher 😂😂 — विजयी भारत Roop Darak (@roopnayandarak) June 22, 2019

India posted a grand total of two hundred and twenty-four for the loss of eight wickets.