Fans call for MS Dhoni to retire after poor batting display against Afghanistan

The Indian Cricket Team were in for a shock against Afghanistan in their latest Cricket World Cup match. The Asian minnows managed to restrict the 2011 World Cup winners to a low total, much to the shock of fans. MS Dhoni was singled out especially for his slow innings, with several fans calling for him to retire.

India were handed a massive shock by rivals Afghanistan, who managed to restrict the 2011 Champions to a low total. Virat Kohli posted the highest score for India, with KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, and Kedhar Jadhav all adding to the total considerably.

As India’s batting order collapsed, fans pointed the finger towards MS Dhoni, who scored twenty-eight runs off fifty-two balls. Dhoni was lamented for his low strike rate, as well as, his inability to rotate the strike, thus putting the pressure on his batting partner. Some enraged fans even called for his retirement!

India posted a grand total of two hundred and twenty-four for the loss of eight wickets.

