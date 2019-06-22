Cricket World Cup 2019: India away kit for the competition leaks online

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup has a unique element added to it. All ten teams are expected to sport ‘away’ kits during the competition, which come in use when they are drawn away to a team with kits of similar colours. India are yet to wear their away jersey but certain fans have already spotted it in stores!

Some eagle-eyed fans have spotted the Indian Cricket Team away jersey, that they are expected to sport later on in the 2019 Cricket World Cup (via India Today). According to reports, the kit was expected to be orange in colour. However, the leaks suggest a dark blue base with orange highlights.

The original image of the leaked ‘away’ kit was posted on Instagram by superfan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhury, who revealed that fans have already spotted the kit in Nike stores. Several other tweets followed, revealing the full kit, which is expected to be dark blue and orange.

The Indian Cricket Team away kit follows the same template as the home kit. The light blue front panel is replaced by a darker shade, while the sleeves and sides are coloured orange.

India will most likely sport their away kit in their group match against England, who will de facto play as the home side. Meanwhile, the 2011 World Cup winners could wear it again if they face the hosts in either the semi-finals or the final.