Cricket World Cup 2019: India in trouble after losing both openers early

India found themselves on the back foot after Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman after just seven runs. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli did manage to stabilize the innings before the former walked off for thirty.

Cricket World Cup 2019: India in trouble as Mohammad Nabi gets KL Rahul out

KL Rahul has been moved up the batting order by India after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the competition due to an injury. Rahul, who previously came in at number four, now opens for India alongside Rohit Sharma.

Rahul and Sharma opened the innings as usual when th 2011 Champions faced minnows Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup 2019. However, the latter found himself walking back to the pavilion early on, after scoring just a single run.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismisses Rohit Sharma with a stunning delivery

Virat Kohli came in next and stabilized the innings alongside Rahul. However, that partnership too was broken by Afghanistan, with Mohammad Nabi tricking Rahul into a lofted shot, which was caught safely by Hazratullah Zazai. The men in blue, as a result, found themselves down by two wickets after just sixty-four runs.