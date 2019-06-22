WATCH: Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismisses Rohit Sharma via stunning delivery

India took on Afghanistan in their latest ICC Cricket World Cup match. The men in blue were unbeaten in the competition before taking on opponents. Afghanistan, on the contrary, hadn’t won any of their encounters. However, the Asian minnows were handed an early boost after Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Rohit Sharma.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismisses Rohit Sharma with a stunning delivery

India were punished by Afghanistan for their slow start, when the two met in the latest Cricket World Cup match. The two-time champions found themselves dodging the Afghan spinners early on, accumulating just seven runs in the process.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman drew first blood for Afghanistan, as he dismissed the in-form Indian opener Rohit Sharma. The spinner tricked the Indian batsman into leaving his stumps unguarded, which resulted in the bails being dislodged.

Rohit Sharma’s dismissal was a major blow for India, who had lost their other natural opener, Shikhar Dhawan, via an injury earlier in the tournament.