Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – West Indies vs New Zealand

West Indies take on New Zealand in ODI 29 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the match here on FOX Sports Asia through our live stream.

New Zealand sit near the top of the table half way into the group stages and with good reason. They’ve been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament and their hard fought victory over South Africa proved that.

They know how to hold their nerve in crunch situations, have a well balanced bowling attack and one of the best in the world in Kane Williamson to anchor their batting.

A victory over West Indies will move them up to the top of the table and deservedly so.

West Indies, on the other hand, have had an up and down tournament. A greater degree of focus, gameplanning and application would see them much closer to the top of the table as they do have a fearsome side on its day.

A smarter approach against Bangladesh would have seen them win that match and be right in the mix for the top 4 spots, what with England slipping up against Sri Lanka yesterday.

However, West Indies do own a warm up game victory over New Zealand to bank on and if they replicate the sort of undeniable batting performance they pulled out on that day, this match promises to be a very intriguing one.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.