Cricket World Cup 2019: How India have lined up against Afghanistan without Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India are taking on Afghanistan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, and have decided to keep things simple even though this might have been a game for experimentation according to some fans.

The Men in Blue have decided to play Vijay Shankar once again, despite an injury scare for the all-rounder in a recent training session before this match at Southampton.

‘It’s very special playing for my country’ says Vijay Shankar

During the toss, captain Virat Kohli revealed that only one change has been made to the squad from the win against Pakistan, that being the forced inclusion of Mohammed Shami because of an injury to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

This is what Team India’s playing eleven looks like for this game against Afghanistan.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

As for the opposition, Afghanistan need a win today after losing five straight games, and will be bowling first on a deck that looks perfect for batting.

Here is the eleven that they have gone for.

Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib (c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Ikram Ali Khil, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.