IPL star slams captain, says ‘he doesn’t play for him’ ahead of India Afghanistan World Cup encounter

Ahead of Afghanistan’s crucial World Cup clash with India on Saturday, wrist-spinner Rashid Khan slammed his captain Gulbadin Naib on Friday. Rashid Khan said that he was not pleased with the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s plans and that he plays for his team rather than for the new captain.

The young player was quizzed about his relationship with Gulbadin Naib the new Afghanistan captain, in the press conference ahead of the game against India.

“I think there is no problem in my relationship with Gulbadin. I support him as much as I did when Asghar was the captain. If I supported Asghar 50 per cent on the field, Gulbadin has my 100 per cent support,” he added.

“Right from the time we landed in England, no one has spoken about the issue. I think it was blown out of proportion by the media. Some of us have been playing together for 15-16 years. So if nothing has happened in more than a decade, then what can suddenly change in a day or two.”

“Neither do I play for Gulbadin nor for the cricket board. I play for the flag, for Afghanistan. I know what my job is and I will continue doing that,” he concluded.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board had received a lot of stick in May for deciding to take away Asghar Ali’s captaincy rights and hand them to Gulbadin instead.

After five defeats in a row, the decision seems to have affected the Asian team’s plans for the ongoing World Cup.

“That tweet by me or Nabi, wasn’t in support of Asghar. We raised our voice for the betterment of Afghanistan cricket,” the 20-year-old spinner said, when asked about a recent tweet slamming the Afghanistan Cricket Board posted by him and teammate Mohammad Nabi.

“Had someone else been appointed captain, my stand wouldn’t have changed. That wasn’t the right time to change the captain. I have nothing personal in supporting Asghar. I am not the only person who’s saying that. The whole world is saying so,” he added, before concluding:

“We were going to play a big event like the World Cup. The combination didn’t seem like Asia Cup and if you tinker with the combination before a big tournament, it’s not a great thing. That was the reason for the tweet.”