LIVE: Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs Afghanistan

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog of the Cricket World Cup 2019 round robin encounter – India vs Afghanistan.

More than 50% of the tournament is done and dusted with and now we are entering the fag end of the round robin stage. Both India and Afghanistan, expectedly, have had contrasting fortunes in the World Cup so far.

While Afghanistan have failed to register a single win, India have won all but one of their encounters as the match against New Zealand was washed out. This will be India’s fifth match of the tournament and a win could see them leapfrog New Zealand for the second position, albeit temporarily.

The India vs Afghanistan match will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton and is scheduled to start at 10.30 pm local time(3 pm IST, 5.30 pm SGT).

You can follow all the LIVE updates from the match right here. You can also catch the LIVE STREAM of the match on FOX Sports Asia if you’re from one of following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.