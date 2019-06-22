New Zealand v West Indies could just be a Cricket World Cup classic

This 29th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford could be a classic. There you go, you heard it here first.

West Indies are the proverbial ‘banana skin’ side of this event and recall that last time out they were made to look very average by Bangladesh. And to think that they were defending 321!

Allied to too much short pitched bowling from the West Indies, it was an incredible run chase from the Bangladesh Tigers and a match that will live long in the memory.

The West Indies, with their hopes of making the semi-finals in tatters, will have to win against arguably THE form side of the tournament thus far. BUT they have the talent and quality that has yet to fire in this World Cup.

Chris Gayle, supposedly the most destructive player in the shorter format, has only hit 107 runs in four innings and he sits 35th on the list of batsmen with the most runs at this World Cup. And while we’re at it, their highest placed bowler in terms of wickets is Oshane Thomas (12th on the list) with just seven scalps from five games.

Windies need to find their mojo and find it fast. They play New Zealand in Manchester and the playing surface at Old Trafford is normally an absolute beauty, which will help their fast bowlers as well as Gayle, who likes the ball coming onto his huge, railway sleeper of a bat.

But Manchester will also help the Black Caps who have a fast bowling unit that will enjoy the conditions. Lockie Ferguson bowls with searing pace, has swagger and is not afraid to let his short ball do the talking. Bowling spearhead and left-arm quick Trent Boult pitches the ball up, hits the bat hard and is always at you. All rounder Colin de Grandhomme (literally translated his surname means BIG Man – which he is!) bowls less fast but bowls very little rubbish.

New Zealand, runners-up to world champions Australia in 2015, are such a well-oiled unit and are high on confidence following their strong performance against South Africa on Wednesday. Captained by the cool-headed Kane Williamson, who is fresh from a match-winning hundred against the Proteas, the Black Caps have no weak links and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner uses pace-off and pace-on so well when delivering his tweakers.

NZ are also a fantastic fielding side and could teach the Windies a thing or two when creating intensity in the field and that counts for so much in the cauldron of pressure that is the 50 over format.

NZ will win this but I expect Gayle to finally fire and this will be a high scoring affair on an excellent cricket wicket. The Black Caps victorious in another tight one and stay top of the table.