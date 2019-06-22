CWC 2019: India set for comfortable victory over Afghanistan

FOX Sports Asia’s Jason de la Peña expects India to comfortably claim their fourth win at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Afghanistan on Saturday.

I expect India to win this by quite some margin.

Whether batting or bowling first, the Men in Blue have huge strength in depth and so far have not shown any ill effects from injuries to left hand destructive opener Shikhar Dhawan and right arm seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (hamstring).

Do note that Dhawan has now officially been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup due to that fractured thumb suffered during the match against Australia at the Oval on June 9. Also worth noting that he continued to bat with said injury and scored a century against one of the best bowling attacks in the game.

India’s rampage to continue against Afghanistan

It looks as though another heavy ball-striking lefty in Rishabh Pant will replace Dhawan in the squad. He’s been training with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and company at the Aegeas Bowl.

If I were Ravi Shastri, I would suggest to Kohli that India call on Mohammed Shami for the injured Kumar. He’s quick, keeps on running in, has experience in English conditions and will bowl well at the Rose Bowl, which can offer assistance to the quicks with the new ball in hand.

For Afghanistan, this is a really tough clash especially after Eoin Morgan and England smashed them around Old Trafford last time out.

It was a chastening defeat that included 25 sixes for the hosts (17 of those came from the bat of Morgan!) and Afghanistan’s key man with ball in hand and someone touted to do great things at this tournament, Rashid Khan, was thumped for 110 runs from just nine overs.

He and the team will be hurting – slightly embarrassed even – and will want to produce a far better performance against arguably the finest unit at this event.

Simply put, India will secure their fourth win in five games and go closer to the table’s summit. This win will also improve their net run rate big time.

India 2 points, Afghanistan 0.