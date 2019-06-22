Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs Afghanistan

India take on Afghanistan in ODI 28 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the match here on FOX Sports Asia through our live stream.

India will roll into this encounter with massive confidence that they can make it 4 wins out of 5 in the World Cup so far. The only match they didn’t win was the wash out against New Zealand.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be hurting after the chastening defeat to England. Eoin Morgan’s pyrotechnics with the bat only laid bare the true gulf in class between them and the elite teams in world cricket.

Rashid Khan, who is considered the shining light of Afghan cricket, was taken to the cleaners and will be looking to bounce back with a positive performance against India.

Fighting back against adversity isn’t a foreign concept to this lot.

India, on the other hand, will take the opportunity to bat time in the middle and cement their new opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the tournament.

It will be a good look in for Mohammad Shami to get 10 overs in too, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar recovers from a hamstring strain.