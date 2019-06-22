Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Social media goes crazy as Sri Lanka stun England in Cricket World Cup

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jubilant scenes as Sri Lanka beat England in thrilling encounter

There have been few surprises so far in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. There was, however, a big one in store when Sri Lanka faced England. The South Asian side came out on top against the hosts after an eventful encounter and social media had their say about the same. 

Sri Lanka started their Cricket World Cup match against England on a bad note. The South Asian side lost both their openers after just three runs, before crumbling further as the match went on. However, good displays by Angelo Matthews and Kusal Mendis meant that Sri Lanka put a total of two hundred and thirty-two on the board.

That target, however, was still short considering the batting prowess of England. However, the hosts too crumbled, with Jonny Bairstow departing on a duck. Good spells by Lasith Malinga and Dhananjaya de Silva pulled Sri Lanka back in the encounter before the former World Champions wrapped up a twenty-run win.

Here's how the social media reacted:

Their latest reverse means England have now lost matches against both Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Nevertheless, they still remain in a solid position to qualify for the semi-finals. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, move up to sixth on the table.

England next take on Australia while Sri Lanka face West Indies.

