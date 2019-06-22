Social media goes crazy as Sri Lanka stun England in Cricket World Cup

There have been few surprises so far in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. There was, however, a big one in store when Sri Lanka faced England. The South Asian side came out on top against the hosts after an eventful encounter and social media had their say about the same.

Sri Lanka started their Cricket World Cup match against England on a bad note. The South Asian side lost both their openers after just three runs, before crumbling further as the match went on. However, good displays by Angelo Matthews and Kusal Mendis meant that Sri Lanka put a total of two hundred and thirty-two on the board.

That target, however, was still short considering the batting prowess of England. However, the hosts too crumbled, with Jonny Bairstow departing on a duck. Good spells by Lasith Malinga and Dhananjaya de Silva pulled Sri Lanka back in the encounter before the former World Champions wrapped up a twenty-run win.

Here’s how the social media reacted:

It's party time for the Sri Lanka fans in Leeds 🎉 #CWC19 | #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/kUkLwb5wsc — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019

Pic 1 : England against Rest of the World Pic 2 : England against Asian Countries#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/bb7FMqUaJ6 — ShireenKoul (@ShireenKoul) June 21, 2019

England’s remaining three matches in the World Cup are against: Australia

India

New Zealand. #ENGvSL #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/a784Zs1BuG — Faheem Saeed (@faheemsaeed44) June 21, 2019

Forget the top teams, even Pakistan and Sri Lanka will get you. #ENGvSL https://t.co/M2ZRYTA9IH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2019

Malinga is a champion. Fantastic win for Sri Lanka. Showing what they are capable of #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/w70tT5bsKJ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 21, 2019

Revenge by srilankan team what a terrific winn #ENGvSL once again #Malinga prooved why he is known as toe – breaker pic.twitter.com/5QmyyaPVdp — EPIC BLOGGER (@kush_blog) June 21, 2019

Fighter.Legend.Hero. The unpredictability of this game is what defines Cricket! This is what is called a

'World' Cup 💙#MalingaForever #ENGvSL #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/02DjGcL9bg — Sahil Mehta (@sahil_mehta10) June 21, 2019

Well done Sri Lanka. Fantastic win. Malinga and Matthews, showing what experience can do in crunch situations. Makes the table interesting #ENGvSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2019

Their latest reverse means England have now lost matches against both Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Nevertheless, they still remain in a solid position to qualify for the semi-finals. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, move up to sixth on the table.

England next take on Australia while Sri Lanka face West Indies.